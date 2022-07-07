Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD
Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Dr. Sorkin's Office Locations
The Center for Womens Health2829 Ocean Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-5300Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorkin delivered my first child and the experience was amazing from start to finish. His office staff was very helpful throughout the pregnancy. Dr. Sorkin made the delivery very easy and quick for me from the time that I got to the hospital. He was very attentive and made sure I was comfortable the whole time during my delivery. I will highly recommend Dr. Sorkin to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1376690487
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics and Gynecology - Stamford Hospital
- Sackler School of Medicine - M.D.
- Columbia University
Dr. Sorkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorkin accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorkin has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorkin speaks Hebrew and Russian.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorkin.
