Overview of Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD

Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.



Dr. Sorkin works at The Center for Womens Health in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.