Overview

Dr. Leonid Tafler, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Tafler works at Avenue J Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Whiting, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Spasm, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.