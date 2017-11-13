See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Med Inst., Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Vorobyev works at EMPI Psychiatrist Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Empire Psychiatric Services,P.C.
    7819 18th Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11214 (718) 236-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Double Depression Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 13, 2017
    A very consisting on taking position as a doctor and good heart
    robert a giordano in brooklyn, ny — Nov 13, 2017
    About Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Russian
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorobyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vorobyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vorobyev works at EMPI Psychiatrist Services in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vorobyev’s profile.

    Dr. Vorobyev has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorobyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorobyev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorobyev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorobyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorobyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

