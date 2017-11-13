Overview

Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Med Inst., Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Vorobyev works at EMPI Psychiatrist Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.