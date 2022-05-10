Overview

Dr. Leonidas Miranda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas|University of Guayaquil School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Miranda works at Houston Elite Surgical Care in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Lipomas and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.