Dr. Leonidas Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonidas Miranda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas|University of Guayaquil School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Miranda works at
Locations
Houston Elite Surgical Care18220 Highway 249 Ste 310, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 281-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot describe the stellar level of care that I receive from Dr. Miranda. Less than 5 minutes after meeting him, he had my confidence and heart. He is VERY PATIENT, DETAILED ORIENTED, HONEST, CARING and CONCERNED about not only me as a patient but even more concerned how to approach treatment while making you feel, everything is going to be okay and from that point on he had my full cooperation. His bedside manner wants me to be compliant to EVERYTHING that he tells me to do or suggests that I do, if he suggests something he tells you why! His office staff is also very friendly, efficient and accommodating. I will always remember his 1st words to me 'Ms. Ray, when you get to heaven, it will not be because of cancer'! My heart melted. When he did my surgery he came in and sat at my head and looked me in the eye and said 'talk to me'....'what do you want to know' he could tell I was nervous, but all that immediately went away, JUST KNOWING that GOD and Dr. Miranda had me.
About Dr. Leonidas Miranda, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System|The Cleveland Clinic Health System
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas|University of Guayaquil School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Miranda works at
