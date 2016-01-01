Dr. Platanias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonidas Platanias, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Patras, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Greek
- 1396776506
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital / SUNY Downstate|SUNY Brooklyn
- University Of Patras, School Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Platanias speaks German and Greek.
