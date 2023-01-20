Dr. Leonidas Raisis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raisis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonidas Raisis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Joseph J Straight4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 225, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 322-3400
First State Orthopaedics4745 Ogletown, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 683-0700
First State Surgery Center1000 Twin C Ln Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 683-0700
First State Orthopaedics PA1401 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 731-2888
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
I need to get my BMI under 40 doctor told me not happy but it’s to my best interest and he’s never steered me wrong.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Med Center Delaware
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Lafayette College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Raisis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raisis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raisis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raisis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raisis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Raisis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raisis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raisis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raisis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.