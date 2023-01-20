Overview of Dr. Leonidas Raisis, MD

Dr. Leonidas Raisis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Raisis works at Joseph J Straight in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.