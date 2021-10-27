Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD
Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Bermejo's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 505, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bermejo was very thorough, kind and stayed with us till all our questions were answered. She is highly intelligent. We will be staying with her physicians group.
About Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- Female
- 1821319989
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
