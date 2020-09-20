Overview

Dr. Leonides Cigarroa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Cigarroa works at Cigarroa Heart & Vascular Institute in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.