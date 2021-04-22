Dr. Leonides Sandoval, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonides Sandoval, DDS
Overview
Dr. Leonides Sandoval, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guadalajara's College of Dentistry.
Locations
Alta Dental Group813 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 214-7985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- Standard Insurance Company
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Super Awesome!!!!!! Courteous and friendly staff. Dr. Sandoval and his team is absolutely amazing. I highly recommend this place for any dental needs.
About Dr. Leonides Sandoval, DDS
- Dentistry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The International Congress of Oral Implantologists
- New York University's College of Dentistry
- University of Guadalajara's College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandoval using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
