Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD
Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Flushing Hosp MC
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez's Office Locations
Leo Suarez MD PA2207 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Directions (561) 965-8345
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez?
This was my first visit to Dr. Suarez. He was recommended to me by a patient of his of 20 years. Very glad I made the appointment. The office staff is friendly. The doctor was considerate, friendly, thorough, asked questions to better understand me and my health history, and made recommendations that made sense for me. Very encouraged. Will see how it goes.
About Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hosp MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.