Overview

Dr. Leonie Van Passel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Universiteit Utrecht|Utrecht University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Van Passel works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.