Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Ocala, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD

Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Ahumada works at Ocala Plastic Surgery in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahumada's Office Locations

    Ocala Plastic Surgery
    3320 SW 34th Cir, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 629-8154
    Villages Plastic Surgery
    11950 County Road 101 Ste 205, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 750-0019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578558557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ of AL Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahumada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahumada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahumada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahumada has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahumada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahumada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahumada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahumada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahumada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

