Overview of Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD

Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Ahumada works at Ocala Plastic Surgery in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.