See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tupelo, MS. 

Dr. Gan Lim works at Mark D Shepherd Dba Endocrinology Consultants Pllc in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark D Shepherd Dba Endocrinology Consultants Pllc
    670 Crossover Rd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 844-8414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services
  • North Mississippi Medical Center - Eupora
  • North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gan Lim?

    May 18, 2016
    He listened to what I had to say and explained everything to me.
    Debbie in Crump, TN — May 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gan Lim to family and friends

    Dr. Gan Lim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gan Lim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD.

    About Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962512590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gan Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gan Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gan Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gan Lim works at Mark D Shepherd Dba Endocrinology Consultants Pllc in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Gan Lim’s profile.

    Dr. Gan Lim has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gan Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gan Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gan Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gan Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gan Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.