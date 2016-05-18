Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gan Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tupelo, MS.
Dr. Gan Lim works at
Locations
Mark D Shepherd Dba Endocrinology Consultants Pllc670 Crossover Rd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-8414
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center - Eupora
- North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gan Lim?
He listened to what I had to say and explained everything to me.
About Dr. Leonil Gan Lim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962512590
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gan Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gan Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gan Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gan Lim has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gan Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gan Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gan Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gan Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gan Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.