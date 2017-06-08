Dr. Leopold Bolona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopold Bolona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leopold Bolona, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Short Hills, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Short Hills Psychiatric Wellness Center748 Morris Tpke Ste 209, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (732) 820-0575
- 2 590 Westfield Ave Ste 4, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 276-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor!
About Dr. Leopold Bolona, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700043049
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolona accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolona speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolona.
