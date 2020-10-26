See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Leopold Galland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leopold Galland, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leopold Galland, MD

Dr. Leopold Galland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Galland works at Foundation For Integrated Medcn in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yumiko Kanei, MD
Dr. Yumiko Kanei, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Philip Friedlander, MD
Dr. Philip Friedlander, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Galland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foundation For Integrated Medcn
    20 5th Ave Apt 1E, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 989-6733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lyme Disease
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Lyme Disease
Abdominal Pain
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Galland?

Oct 26, 2020
I’m 60 yo and my legs are killing me plus my brain doesn’t work properly, I’m sure. I was advised to Dr. Gallands TLC supplement. Just 2 pills a day and It does really supports my joint health and helps concentration.
Gaten Harbour — Oct 26, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Leopold Galland, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leopold Galland, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galland to family and friends

Dr. Galland's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Galland

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leopold Galland, MD.

About Dr. Leopold Galland, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 55 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265562284
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leopold Galland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Galland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Galland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Galland works at Foundation For Integrated Medcn in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Galland’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Galland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Leopold Galland, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.