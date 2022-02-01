Dr. Leopold Yin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopold Yin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Valley ENT4140 E Baseline Rd Ste 211, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 833-7320
Az Anesthesia LLC6003 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-6500
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Yin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Yin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.
