Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD
Overview of Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD
Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Del Salvador - School of Medicine - Buenos Aires, Argentina|Universidad Del Salvador, Buenos Aires, Argentina and is affiliated with NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Baccaro's Office Locations
Naples Plastic Surgery1250 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 101C, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 566-2611Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Guardian
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician who had surgery on 11-16-18 with Dr. Baccaro and he, his staff and the entire experience get an A+++. Just like any other profession, physicians know who the best “other physicians” are in town. Dr. Baccaro is VERY well trained, passionate about what he does, and cuts no corners. It was such a bonus that in addition to crazy talented and exceptionally trained, he is a kind, compassionate person as well.
About Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821316381
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- Drexel University College Of Medicine, Easton Hospital|Easton Hospital|Weill Cornell Medical School (Plastic Surgery)
- Universidad Del Salvador - School of Medicine - Buenos Aires, Argentina|Universidad Del Salvador, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
