Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD

Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Del Salvador - School of Medicine - Buenos Aires, Argentina|Universidad Del Salvador, Buenos Aires, Argentina and is affiliated with NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Baccaro works at Naples Plastic Surgery in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baccaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Plastic Surgery
    1250 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 101C, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-2611
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Guardian
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2018
    I am a physician who had surgery on 11-16-18 with Dr. Baccaro and he, his staff and the entire experience get an A+++. Just like any other profession, physicians know who the best “other physicians” are in town. Dr. Baccaro is VERY well trained, passionate about what he does, and cuts no corners. It was such a bonus that in addition to crazy talented and exceptionally trained, he is a kind, compassionate person as well.
    Naples, FL — Nov 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821316381
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
    • Drexel University College Of Medicine, Easton Hospital|Easton Hospital|Weill Cornell Medical School (Plastic Surgery)
    • Universidad Del Salvador - School of Medicine - Buenos Aires, Argentina|Universidad Del Salvador, Buenos Aires, Argentina
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leopoldo Baccaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baccaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baccaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baccaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baccaro works at Naples Plastic Surgery in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baccaro’s profile.

    Dr. Baccaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baccaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baccaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baccaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

