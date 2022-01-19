See All Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Hernandez works at Leopoldo G. Hernandez, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leopoldo G. Hernandez MD Inc.
    3406 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 261-3161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2022
    My first visit here it was very pleasant the receptionist was very polite and very helpful The doctor I saw was very patient explaining My issue and the treatment I was gonna receive I would highly recommend this office
    Mara R Hernandez — Jan 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD
    About Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144327008
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
