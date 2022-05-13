See All Hand Surgeons in Pearland, TX
Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (103)
Map Pin Small Pearland, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD

Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lapuerta works at Plastic Surgery Institute of Southeast Texas in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lapuerta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pearland
    2360 County Road 94 Ste 104, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 340-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gastrointestinal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437165073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

