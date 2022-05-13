Overview of Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD

Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lapuerta works at Plastic Surgery Institute of Southeast Texas in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.