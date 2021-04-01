Overview

Dr. Leopoldo Muniz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Muniz works at Cpc Rinehart Dispensary in Aiken, SC with other offices in Augusta, GA and North Augusta, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.