Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozuelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD
Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Pozuelo works at
Dr. Pozuelo's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2070 E 90th St Ste P57, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 250-7419
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pozuelo?
About Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1497711642
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Psychosomatic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozuelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pozuelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozuelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozuelo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozuelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozuelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozuelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozuelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.