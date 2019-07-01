Dr. Leopoldo Puga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Puga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leopoldo Puga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Puga works at
Locations
-
1
Leopoldo Puga, M.D., Inc.8327 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 327-7842
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puga?
Dr.Pugs helped ease my nerves and helped me feel comfortable before and after my procedure. He's a great doctor and I have total faith in him.
About Dr. Leopoldo Puga, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659312536
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Autonomous Of Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puga works at
Dr. Puga has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puga speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Puga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.