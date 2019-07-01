Overview

Dr. Leopoldo Puga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Puga works at Leopoldo Puga, M.D., Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.