Overview of Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD

Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from People's Autonomous University Of The State Of Puebla and is affiliated with Frio Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital South.



Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr works at Pandya Medical in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.