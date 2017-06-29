See All Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD

Urology
2.9 (10)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
62 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD

Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from People's Autonomous University Of The State Of Puebla and is affiliated with Frio Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital South.

Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr works at Pandya Medical in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr's Office Locations

    Pandya Medical
    343 W Houston St Ste 502, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-2233
    Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
    1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-2233
    6609 Blanco Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 308-2911
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frio Regional Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 29, 2017
    Very impressed for my 1st visit. Look forward to my next visit.
    Rose in San Antonio, TX — Jun 29, 2017
    About Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932111275
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Francis Delafield Hsp Colum
    Internship
    • Mt Vernon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • People's Autonomous University Of The State Of Puebla
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr works at Pandya Medical in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

