Dr. Leor Matalon, MD

Psychiatry
1.9 (65)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leor Matalon, MD

Dr. Leor Matalon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matalon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8070 La Jolla Shores Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 452-5150
  2. 2
    440 S Melrose Dr Ste 201, Vista, CA 92081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 452-5150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (49)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Dr. Matalon is very professional and cares about the well-being of his patients. He takes his time to figure out what's going on and takes you step-by-step with a treatment plan. I'd recommend him to any of my friends or family members.
    San Diego ADHD Patient — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Leor Matalon, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114952876
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matalon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matalon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Matalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Matalon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matalon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matalon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matalon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

