Dr. Leora Yarboro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarboro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leora Yarboro, MD
Overview of Dr. Leora Yarboro, MD
Dr. Leora Yarboro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Yarboro works at
Dr. Yarboro's Office Locations
-
1
University Of Virginia Hospital1215 Lee St Rm 2, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 243-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yarboro?
About Dr. Leora Yarboro, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437378643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarboro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarboro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarboro works at
Dr. Yarboro has seen patients for Ventricular Assist Device, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarboro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yarboro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarboro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarboro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarboro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.