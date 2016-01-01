Overview of Dr. Leora Yarboro, MD

Dr. Leora Yarboro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Yarboro works at University Of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Assist Device, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.