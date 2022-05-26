Dr. Leroy Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leroy Jones, MD
Dr. Leroy Jones, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University Medical School, St. Louis and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Urology San Antonio7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 227, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 582-5577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Leroy Jones is a no-nonsense, intelligent, and moral, professional. He does not waste time. I contacted Dr. Jones approximately the last week of February 2022, reference my four year ailment. Upon hearing my situation, Dr. Jones immediately scheduled my surgery for early March; all within a three week period. He is a true professional and a definite pillar of his profession. I visited more than 16 urologist over a four year period from year 2016 to year 2020. Dr. Jones is one of the only doctors, of his profession, that immediately attended to my problem and needs. The previous doctors all exhibited immoral behavior bordering upon blatant racism. Dr. Jones morality, ethics, and genuine concern, for the urological health of his patients, is unmatched. He is a true urological professional. He is the best, regardless the rest.
About Dr. Leroy Jones, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518947613
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
- Washington University Medical School, St. Louis
- University of Colorado, Boulder
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.