Dr. Leroy Kelley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Norwood Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
- 1 480 Washington St Ste 1, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-4205
- 2 24 Walpole St, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-4205
3
Seniorcare Inc.5 Blackburn Ctr, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 281-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelley has a very professional and friendly staff, as well as himself. He got me back to work from an ankle injury within 2 weeks of seeing him. Highly recommended
About Dr. Leroy Kelley, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1003897034
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
