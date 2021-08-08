Overview

Dr. Leroy Odom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Odom works at Leroy N. Odom, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.