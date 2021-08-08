Dr. Leroy Odom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Odom, MD
Overview
Dr. Leroy Odom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Odom works at
Locations
Leroy N. Odom, MD2101 Crawford St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 658-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Odom is a remarkable professional and gentle physician; his kindness and sensitivity compliment his medical skills and seamless approach; that we are each valued human beings sharing our humanity; regardless, of status, education or any difference; other than we are each unique creatures. Dr. Odom is a highly experienced well-educated physician, offering forty some years as both physician and ongoing scholar in several specialized areas; within which his research in Digestive & Hepatic Disorders are well-documented. His immediate and kind bedside manner proves both comforting and reassuring to we patients. he listens intently, asks questions, answers and explains patiently so one never feels rushed. Too, I have heard and noted hospital nursing, doctors and auxillary staff express praise, respect and fondness toward Dr. Odom- including his wonderful and gracious office staff.
About Dr. Leroy Odom, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144274234
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Emory University Hospital Affil
- Emory U Hosp/Emory U
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine

