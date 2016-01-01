Overview of Dr. Leroy Pacheco, MD

Dr. Leroy Pacheco, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Pacheco works at Albuquerque Center Rheumatology in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.