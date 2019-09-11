Overview of Dr. LeRoy Rabbani, MD

Dr. LeRoy Rabbani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Rabbani works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Dyslipidemia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.