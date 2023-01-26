Dr. Leroy Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Leroy Schmidt, MD
Dr. Leroy Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists Of MD6569 N Charles St Ste 705, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3838
Orthopaedic Specialists of Maryland6565 N Charles St Ste 606, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 583-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely positively one of the best doctors around - knowledgable, professional, caring, and attentive. Always outstanding.
About Dr. Leroy Schmidt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
