Overview of Dr. Leroy Schmidt, MD

Dr. Leroy Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at Orthopedic Specialists Of MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.