Dr. Leroy Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leroy Schroeder, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Wood County Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Blanchard Valley Medical Associates Lab200 W Pearl St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-1488Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Appreciated his professionalism and knowledge and experience. Was patient and thorough.
About Dr. Leroy Schroeder, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1013965995
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
