Overview of Dr. Leroy Seaux, MD

Dr. Leroy Seaux, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Seaux works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.