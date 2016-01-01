See All Plastic Surgeons in Frisco, TX
Dr. Les Alloju, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Overview of Dr. Les Alloju, MD

Dr. Les Alloju, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. 

Dr. Alloju works at ENT Assocs Tex in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, McKinney, TX and Anna, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alloju's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Assocs Tex
    4401 Coit Rd Ste 411, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 731-7654
  2. 2
    ENT Assocs Tex
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 260, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 731-7654
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Wellness Framily Health Center
    6717 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 140, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 731-7654
  4. 4
    2016 W White St Ste 100, Anna, TX 75409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 731-7654

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Dentofacial Anomalies
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

About Dr. Les Alloju, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407273659
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Les Alloju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alloju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alloju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alloju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alloju.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alloju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alloju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

