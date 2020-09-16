Overview of Dr. Les Burns, MD

Dr. Les Burns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Les A Burns MD in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.