Overview

Dr. Les Forgosh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Forgosh works at St. Joseph's Hospital in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN and Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.