Dr. Les Linet, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.7 (26)
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Les Linet, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Linet works at Les Linet, MD in Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Les Linet, MD
    194 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 430-9099

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Behavior Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2017
    i see dr linet at a clinic and it is a wait time because he takes his time with his patients but defenitly he is worth the wait! He is very smart and doesnt downplay my mental health disorder like previous drs i have seen. Im very happy to have come across him and hope he doesnt leave the location i see him at since its a clinic and drs are always in and out! Great psychatrist an expert in his field of work! thank you dr linet
    Ashley in East Brunswick, NJ — Jan 17, 2017
    About Dr. Les Linet, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528123288
    Fellowship
• Suny Downstate Med Center

    • Suny Downstate Med Center
    • Long Island College Hospital
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Brooklyn College Of The City University Of New York
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Linet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

