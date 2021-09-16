See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD

Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Brookes works at 8440 West Lake Mead Blvd. Suite 104 Las Vegas, NV 89128 in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brookes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Side Pediatrics
    8440 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 821-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1548249451
    Education & Certifications

    • Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • Vassar College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brookes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brookes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brookes works at 8440 West Lake Mead Blvd. Suite 104 Las Vegas, NV 89128 in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Brookes’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brookes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brookes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

