Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Brookes works at 8440 West Lake Mead Blvd. Suite 104 Las Vegas, NV 89128 in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.