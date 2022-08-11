See All Dermatologists in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Kelly works at White Plains Physician Associates in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    White Plains Physician Associates
    1296 North Ave Fl 2, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 637-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Aug 11, 2022
    She's treated me for several conditions, basal cell carcinoma, eczema, etc. But I must say there's lot of phone music, and "Your call is important to us ... " A long wait for an answer. It could be your call is important to us, please hold on until it's no longer important to you.
    Richard W. — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265598015
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Med College
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
