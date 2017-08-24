Overview

Dr. Lesanemariam Banko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Banko works at Lesanemariam Banko MD in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.