Dr. Lesanemariam Banko, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lesanemariam Banko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Banko works at Lesanemariam Banko MD in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lesan Banko M.d. Inc.
    12984 Hesperia Rd Ste 100, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 843-7675

  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

    Aetna
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Aug 24, 2017
    Dr. Banko and his staff are the BEST! Everyone is considerate, compassionate and caring. Dr. Banko answers all of my many questions and I always feel he is listening.
    Teresa Williams in Victorville, CA — Aug 24, 2017
    Cardiology
    27 years of experience
    English
    1861648560
    JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
