Overview

Dr. Lesbia Mendez-Irizarry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mendez-Irizarry works at Primenet Medical Group Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.