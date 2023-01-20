Dr. Lesle Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesle Long, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Patewood Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
MDVIP - Greenville, South Carolina103 S Venture Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 550-3636
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Long is knowledgeable, thoughtful, and compassionate. I highly recommend her practice. The office staff is also great
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Long using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
