Dr. Leslee Matheny, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leslee Matheny, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Matheny works at Vanderbilt Diabetes in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Vanderbilt Heart Transplant
    1215 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 (615) 343-8332
  2
    Office
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 (615) 322-3000
  3
    Medcore Medical Group-hollister
    2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 (615) 791-7253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Ringworm
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I am very happy to have Dr Matheny as my Endo doctor. She is always thorough and gives me plenty of time to ask questions and she is concerned with my overall health. I am almost 80 years old and she takes into consideration all of my problems . I couldn't ask for anything more from her. Like I said, she is really a great doctor and a credit to her profession ! Thank you Doctor Matheny !
    Charles Rick Scobey — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Leslee Matheny, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    9 years of experience
    English
    1225329634
    Education & Certifications

    Vanderbilt University
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslee Matheny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matheny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matheny has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matheny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matheny has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matheny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Matheny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matheny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matheny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matheny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

