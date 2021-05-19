Dr. Lesley Bicanovsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bicanovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Bicanovsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lesley Bicanovsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Bicanovsky works at
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Chestnut Commons Fhc and Asc303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 204-7400
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 204-7400
- Cleveland Clinic
Excellent communications, very personable, knowledgeable. Takes time needed to discuss conditions and diagnosis with you. Goes beyond the standard of care to ensure the correct decisions are made.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Bicanovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bicanovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bicanovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bicanovsky has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bicanovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
