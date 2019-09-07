Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesley Childs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lesley Childs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Childs works at
-
1
Ut Southwestern Medical Center Otolaryngology Clinic2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
-
2
Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-0700
- 3 5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 7, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
-
4
Anderson Clinic Pharmacy5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-5489
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My 35 year old son was hospitalized in early 2019 with kidney failure and pneumonia. He spent three weeks in ICU at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas and another 31 days in a regular room. The majority of his stay in ICU, he was intubated. A tracheotomy was subsequently performed for the reminder of his stay. Multiple attempts were made to remove him from the trach. He was referred to Dr. Childs in order to treat him and remove the trach. We found Dr. Childs to be extremely compassionate and competent. Her bedside manner is top notch and I would recommend her to anyone in need of her specialty!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639226525
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.