Overview of Dr. Lesley Furman, MD

Dr. Lesley Furman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Furman works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point in Estero, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.