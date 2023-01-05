Overview of Dr. Lesley Landis, MD

Dr. Lesley Landis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Landis works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.