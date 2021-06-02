Dr. Lesley Luk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Luk, MD
Overview of Dr. Lesley Luk, MD
Dr. Lesley Luk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Luk's Office Locations
Lesley J. Luk M.d.4201 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A professional and competent physician with honest billing practices which has been difficult to find, particularly in group practices that host several physicians. Dr. Luk is a single practice physician. His office was able to provide an appointment the same day I called. He provided a detailed explanation of my medical issue.
About Dr. Lesley Luk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1194800284
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luk has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luk speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luk.
