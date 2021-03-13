Dr. Macarthur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesley Macarthur, MD
Overview of Dr. Lesley Macarthur, MD
Dr. Lesley Macarthur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Marquette University.
Dr. Macarthur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Macarthur's Office Locations
-
1
Lesley Macarthur MD Office1001 Dove St Ste 275, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 752-2204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macarthur?
She is excellent, honest, sympathetic, knowledgeable, professional
About Dr. Lesley Macarthur, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1073604054
Education & Certifications
- Marquette University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macarthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macarthur works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Macarthur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macarthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macarthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macarthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.