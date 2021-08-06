Overview of Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM

Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Richey-Smith works at Walden Family Medicine in Corinth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.