Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM
Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Denton Foot & Ankle Surgical Specialists3504 Corinth Pkwy Ste 150, Corinth, TX 76208 Directions (940) 498-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Richey-Smith is the MOST caring physician out there. She honestly pours everything into healing her patients. My whole family sees her and we all love and adore her
About Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962554352
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
